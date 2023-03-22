Massara is called the coach of the “Rossonero” team, and the leader of the Milan revolution, thanks to his new ideas and his own strategy, which made him win the Best Sports Director award for the year 2022 jointly with his colleague Paolo Maldini.

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Massara talked about the secret of the strong return of the Milan team locally and in Europe after a long absence, and the features of the strategy that contributed to crowning the “Calcio” title after an absence of a decade, and which inspired the rest of the Italian clubs to apply it and reap successes, as he said: “We still have some work to do, but we are happy with what has been achieved, as we won the Italian League title last season, and now we are working to return to competition at high levels, as befits Milan’s status.”

Milan and the “miracle” title

On the possibility of describing Milan’s coronation of the Italian League title as a miracle, because he did not spend a lot of money, and did not make large contracts with well-known players, unlike what most major European clubs do by contracting with big stars, in order to compete for titles and championships, Massara replied, saying: “Certainly.” What happened is not a miracle, because what was achieved is the result of the work of the entire team and management, as they all worked hard to build a strong team.. Also, we are living today in football a new and different phase from the past, as it is based on the equation of rationalizing spending and at the same time ensuring the ability to Competition.. In the next stage, we will continue to do everything we can until Milan returns to its normal place.”

Napoli repeats the Milan experience

The Naples club presents strong technical performances this season that qualified it to lead the Italian League and reach the quarter-finals of the European competition, which everyone considered a surprise of the season in European football, especially since it does not include famous stars in its ranks, and in turn did not spend a lot of money in the contracting market, so we asked Massara Is the Napoli team in the process of repeating the Milan experience this season, and he replied: “They are doing a great and important job, and they are performing a very successful season. Clubs, and this is what made all the teams follow this same strategy.”

Exceptional season

Frederic Massara, sports director of the Milan club, spoke about the exceptional season of the Italian League, which is witnessing great excitement thanks to the development of the level of the teams, and thus contributed to the arrival of three clubs to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where he said: “It is a very strong season, strange in some parts, and we expected This excitement after the long hiatus during the World Cup, and the rest of the league rounds will be very strong and enthusiastic.”

Joint venture with Bioli

Frederic Massara described what coach Pioli has been doing so far with Milan as a successful work, as he considered that winning the title was a great achievement, and reflects the great value of this coach, adding that Pioli is an element of the spherical project initiated by the “Rosonero”, stressing the confidence of the club’s management. In the coach and in the work he does locally and in Europe.

Liao and the temptations of the major clubs

Frederic Massara explained that the Portuguese player, Rafael Liao, the Milan star, is linked to a long-term contract with the club, and that the team management is happy with the player’s good technical performances, reflecting his high talent and great potential, adding that European clubs’ interest in him is natural, but the discussion regarding his future is not. It is currently on the table, as the player focuses on his career with Milan and seeks to provide his best to achieve the team’s goals.