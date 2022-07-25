Massage Freaksthe spicy rhythm game announced a few weeks ago by qureatewas ready to debut on Nintendo Switch the next August 4th. However, the publisher announced that its release has been postponed until a later date.

The causes, as reported by Automaton, could be attributable to the strong protests unleashed on the net due to the topics covered by the game. Someone has accused Massage Freaks of discrimination against women, of excessively sexualising the female figure and that the plot and the underlying concept recall some sexual crimes that recently occurred in Japanese massage centers. As if that were not enough, it also seems that the names of the characters were a parody of those of the idol group Hinatazaka46.

There are therefore many possible causes for the decision taken by qureate, who stated only that it was the result of some discussions with the partners linked to the project, and with one of her latest messages apologized for having borrowed the names of the idol group. All game pre-orders have been canceled and buyers refunded. At this time, the official website and the pages on digital stores around the world are also offline. The publisher will undertake to correct the shot by modifying the contents of the game and changing the names of the protagonists.

The company finally announced that it will take legal action against anyone who discloses false defamatory allegations online that may interfere with their business.

