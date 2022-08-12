Home page politics

Of: Anna Lorenz

In the course of the RBB affair, further details about the extent of possible infidelity become known. The former director Patricia Schlesinger apparently enjoyed some luxury at the expense of the station.

Update from August 12, 3:00 p.m.: WDR director Tom Buhrow, who has taken over the business at the top of the ARD, announced in an interview with dpa that the ARD wants to see the supervision of all broadcasters strengthened in view of the scandal surrounding the former RBB director and ARD boss Patricia Schlesinger . “We check whether the offices of the supervisory authority are adequately equipped throughout the ARD,” Buhrow announced the first step of the new course.

Schlesinger case: Politicians warn RBB against severance payments – “Golden handshake not justifiable”

Update from August 10, 8:15 p.m.: The RBB Broadcasting Council wants to deal with the Schlesinger case again at another special meeting next week. According to the committee, “final questions regarding the termination of the contract” should also be discussed. There is no official information, but according to media reports, a high compensation for a premature termination of Schlesinger’s contract is under discussion.

The prospect of Schlesinger being paid a severance payment when she leaves RBB, despite her alleged misconduct, annoys Brandenburg politicians. According to Jan Redmann, leader of the Brandenburg CDU parliamentary group, Jan Redmann should “consider dismissing Ms. Schlesinger without notice.” On Wednesday (9 August), he pointed out that violations of compliance regulations would presumably justify such a reaction. “A golden handshake at the expense of the contributors does not seem plausible in this situation,” emphasized Redmann. “If a cashier is fired for a embezzled deposit receipt, that must certainly apply to a prominent public representative.”

The SPD parliamentary group leader, Daniel Keller, called on Schlesinger on the same day to waive a severance payment. Should the suspicion of breaches of duty such as breaches of trust and taking advantage prove true, “the payment of a severance payment would be a fatal sign to the employees of the RBB and the public,” says Keller. The RBB board of directors must therefore check “whether, on the basis of the allegations and the documents already available, it will pronounce a termination or a contract cancellation without payment of a severance payment”.

Schlesinger scandal: allegations of infidelity against ex-director of RBB – details have become known

First report from August 10, 6:00 p.m.: Berlin – massage chair, four-digit bills for dinner, imported precious parquet: the list of expenses that Patricia Schlesinger is said to have made at the expense of the RBB is long. Details about the purchases have now been made public, which is why there is an allegation of infidelity. Some of the ex-director’s confidants are also suspected of possible crimes.

Schlesinger: RBB funds allegedly used for luxury – new details known

The details bring back memories of the scandal surrounding Protz-Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Els. According to the allegations, the 61-year-old is said to have used considerable sums from the broadcaster for private purposes and equipped her professional environment with some luxury.

So Schlesinger should loudly daily mirror not only benefited from a salary increase to around 300,000 euros per year, but also a company car with massage seats as a “part of the remuneration” was taxed by the RBB. Schlesinger’s husband Gerhard Spörl (72) also used the car. According to Deputy Director Hagen Brandstätter, the conversion of Schlesinger’s offices also cost around 1.4 million euros. In a special broadcast, the RBB showed the luxurious facility; there were couch sets for 20,000 euros, a living wall greening for over 7,000 euros and an imported Italian parquet for 17,000 euros.

Parquet at her feet for 17,000 euros: Patricia Schlesinger had her office at RBB equipped with expensive accessories. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Michael Handelmann

Furthermore, according to a Brandenburg state politician, Schlesinger, who has since resigned from her post, organized private, opulent dinners at the expense of the broadcaster. In February 2022, such an event cost more than 1,150 euros. A spokesman for the Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik (56), who took part at the time, said that the officer had only now learned “with great astonishment and irritation” that the soiree was on the account of the RBB – a professional nature of the get-together was “in no way evident”. been.

Schlesinger: Investigations into infidelity – also confidants of the ex-director of the RBB in focus

Misappropriating money is infidelity – a criminal offense that the Berlin public prosecutor is now investigating in the Schlesinger case. At the same time, there is also the suspicion of accepting an advantage. Not only the ex-ARD boss herself, but also her husband and the RBB board boss Wolf-Dieter Wolf are in the sights of the judiciary. The latter has meanwhile announced his resignation from various offices.

Hagen Brandstätter will take over the management of the RBB until further notice, but he had to daily mirror According to him, his departure was announced as early as Monday (August 8th) for next spring. In a letter to the station’s employees, he apologized that “this situation could not be prevented or at least averted quickly” and protested his ignorance of Schlesinger’s misconduct. However, employees had demanded the RBB-Aus for Brandtäter and program director Jan Schulte-Kellinghaus because they “no longer trusted that they could help with the restart”. (askl)