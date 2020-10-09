The Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, this Saturday at a press conference. Ministry of Defense Colombia / EFE

As rugged as those who are murdering young people, because almost all of them are, is the government’s response, counting in graphics posted on Twitter as if it were a competition of numbers without a face or family. How many massacres occurred in the eight-year period of the Government of Juan Manuel Santos compared to those that have occurred in these two years of Iván Duque …