The Reynosa massacre of June 19 responds to the exacerbation of two known mechanisms:

1. A gang decides to “heat up the plaza” for its rival, sowing violence in it that forces the government to intervene.

2. By eliminating a capo, the government unleashes a war for power within his gang and encourages rival gangs to attack the headless gang, because it is weak.

This is the double cause that Héctor de Mauleón has in great detail in his chronicles of the Reynosa massacre cited yesterday in this space.

This is the story:

In April 2017, the Navy killed the leader of the Gulf Cartel, Julián Manuel Loisa, Commander Toro.

In retaliation, his men vandalize Reynosa: they burn shops, cars, buses. There are 32 blockades in the city, which is “one of the main drug and migrant crossings,” points out De Mauleón, “a gold mine for kidnapping, collection of a flat, theft of hydrocarbons and extortion.”

The emptiness it leaves Commander Toro Jesús García fills it, Güero Jessi, but other bosses are against: El Betillo, El Metro, El Pelochas.

The band is fragmented. Appear The Meters, The Cyclones, The Scorpions, killing each other. From April to June of that year there are 90 executions. Reynosa turns into hell. There are shootings in the streets, bodies appear with shots to the head. Classes are suspended. People lock themselves in their houses. It does not come out without consulting on networks what is happening.

Apparently The meters they keep the square and the jewel in the crown: the Pharr border bridge.

In November 2020, a nephew of Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, José Alfredo Cárdenas, was released from prison. Counter, who immediately begins the “recomposition” of the Gulf Cartel.

Order Cyclones Let them “warm up” to the Plaza de Reynosa. One of the lieutenants of The Accountant, The MasterHere’s how: order a convoy of thugs to enter the city and shoot whoever they meet along the way.

That’s what they do: they kill 15 innocents. Reynosa is hot as never, as always.

