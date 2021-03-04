Frederic thomas Doctor of political science, research fellow at the Tricontinental Center

The international community has largely contributed to the deterioration of the situation in Haiti. And she continues to do so, supporting the disputed president, Jovenel Moïse.

In which country could a constitutional referendum be ordered by a contested president, reached the end of his mandate, implicated in corruption cases, but benefiting from the support of the international community? A referendum, moreover, prohibited by the Constitution, rejected by a broad spectrum of civil society, and without a participation threshold.

With what state could the UN collaborate in the fiction of free and democratic elections, organized by an illegal electoral council, in a climate of generalized violence, caused by armed gangs, many of whom are in cahoots with the power ?

On what lands is the United Nations multiplying stabilization missions that are as ineffective as they are costly? And by making an unpopular and corrupt government, hide-and-seek of the ruling class, the spearhead of its strategy of strengthening the rule of law.

Certainly, this is not Hong Kong, where the protesters enjoy extensive media coverage and our sympathy. Nor from Venezuela, whose government is facing an international blockade. Even less of Burma, on which the international sanctions are raining.

No, these are all heroic tales of our struggle for democracy around the world. But the other side of the mirror is called Haiti. Most often, in order not to see it, we blame fate or the Haitians, by redoubling the humanitarian effort.

Since July 2018, the population has expressed its fed up with poverty, inequalities and corruption. It requires a transition, which breaks with the reproduction of chronic crises, the fruit of a double subordination to the international and to the ruling class. But it comes up against contempt for the government of Jovenel Moïse and on an accomplice international community.

Despite the massacres and the authoritarian drift of the regime, the failure of the fight against corruption, and the explosion of violence, we still claim to rely on this power to promote “democracy”. Even if it means imposing it and opposing it to the majority of the population. And, if France adopts a more critical tone, in the end, it follows Washington, and supports Jovenel Moïse. The cynicism of one is only the counterpart of the hypocrisy of others.

Our difficulty in facing the Haitian situation is that it calls us into question. It messes up our intimate geopolitics; with dictatorships and corrupt governments in the South and democratic civilization in the North. It is our States which, on our behalf, oppose the desire for change of Haitian social organizations.

As complex as the situation is, as remote as the solution is, and as weak as our forces are, is it not our duty to overthrow this international diplomacy, to start listening to what Haitians are saying, to share our common thirst for freedom?