Massacres 1992-93, suspicious movements and the “black trail”

A strand of the investigation into the massacres of 1992-1993. That series of attacks particularly violent, for which they were used also car bombs. Investigations into the movements of the right-wing extremist are underway – reads the Fatto Quotidiano Stefano Delle Chiaie, founder of the National Avant-garde movement. The Prosecutor of Caltanissetta after the publication of the journalistic investigations of the Fact and Report in last June has delegated the Dia to understand what is true in e statements which they located a Capable the black extremist in the previous months there massacre of May 23, 1992 in which Judge John was killed Falconhis wife Frances Morville and the three escort officers. Evidence is sought for the statements made confidentially, therefore anonymously and without the possibility of procedural use, ai Carabinieri already in October 1992 by Maria Romeo, companion of the collaborator of justice (deceased) Alberto Lo Cicero and sister of that Dominic Romeo who knew Delle Chiaie well to the point of accompany him in Sicily in December 1991.

There Dia – continues Il Fatto – but he is also working on the massacres of 1993of which the thirty yearsto verify the so-called “black track“, this time on behalf of the prosecutors of Florence. The deputy prosecutors of Florence, Luca Turco and Luca Tescaroli, have been investigating the massacres of 1993 in Florence and Milan (10 dead) and on double attack to the basilicas of St. George and Saint Johnas well as against Maurizio Constantius and the carabinieri at the Olympic stadium, a Rome. Also doubts about the presence of Of the Chiaie on a train bound for Florence before the massacre, a heads declares to have seen it and for the Public Prosecutor’s Office his statement is trusted. From here the reopening of a case never solved and the new investigations on the “black trail”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

