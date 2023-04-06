Via D’Amelio massacre, red agenda and principals. Change everything

Sensational news they come from the court of Caltanissettathe ruling on misdirection in the massacre of Via D’Amelio issued by the judges, overturns everything and risks opening new scenarios so far only hypothesized but never make certain on the death of the judge Paolo Borsellino Of 5 agents of the stock. After the massacre, it was not Cosa Nostra to make disappear the red agenda by Paolo Borsellino. And strangers at the mafia they were also the subjects who conceived the death of the judge, assassinated on July 19, 1992.

The judges of Caltanissetta write it – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – in the reasons for the sentence of the trial for the misdirection of the investigations. The July 12, 2022 the Tribunal had stated prescribed the charges brought against Mario Bo and Fabrizio Mattei, two of the three policemen accused of having sidetracked the investigation into the massacre in via D’Amelio which cost the life of Judge Borsellino and five escort agents. Acquitted the third defendant, Michele Ribaudo: the fall of the aggravating circumstance determined the prescription of the crime of slander.

Subscribe to the newsletter

