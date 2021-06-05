Massacre that killed 100 civilians in an African country دولة

The African Sahel region is witnessing terrorist attacks that claim the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.

In this context, security and local sources reported that about 100 civilians were killed in the town of “Solhan” in northern Burkina Faso on Friday night, Saturday, in an attack that is the deadliest in this country since the start of terrorist acts in 2015.

A security source told AFP that the attack happened “on Friday night, Saturday, when militants launched a bloody operation in Solhan, in Yaga province” in the north of the country. He added that “the toll, which is still provisional and talks about 100 dead, are men and women.”

The government confirmed the attack and the death toll.

The gunmen launched an attack around two in the morning against the site of the “Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland” organization, a civilian anti-terrorist force that supports the national army, before attacking homes and carrying out “executions”, according to a local source.

Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland was established in December 2019 with the aim of supporting the Burkina Faso army.

The force is made up of civilians who receive 14 days of military training in the use of small arms and military tactics. They carry out surveillance, information gathering and protection tasks alongside the armed forces and the police.

A second security source said, “In addition to the worst human toll to date, houses and the market were set on fire,” noting that “the initial death toll of 100 people may rise.”

The authorities declared three days of national mourning, ending on Monday evening.

Solhan, located 15 kilometers from Siba, the main town in Yaga, near the border with Mali, has been the scene of a large number of attacks in recent years.

On May 14, Defense Minister Sherif Sy and senior army commanders visited Siba to reassure residents that life had returned to normal after several military operations.

The latest attack by suspected terrorists came hours after another attack Friday evening in Tadariyat in the same area, which killed at least 14 people.