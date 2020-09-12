“Extra Slovenian than Colombian, proper?”, Roglic nearly ironizes, who opens his mouth so little when he speaks as when he pedales, that evidently he doesn’t breathe even within the vertical and merciless Pas de Peyrol, and neither does his Slovenian pal Pogacar, whereas behind him, left to their very own gadgets, one after the other, all the opposite Tour favorites crawl and pray that the final two kilometers are over directly, and their struggling.

Roglic is proven the final after the battle, two Slovenians forward and 4 Colombians behind, six (Roglic, Pogacar, Egan, Rigo, Nairo and Superman in a minute and a half), they usually ask him nearly stupidly if the day was longer. Slovenian or extra Colombian (and one from there, Dani Martínez, the tender warrior of Soacha, and his goatee a la Alaphilippe a la musketeer, has gained the stage, and celebrates it by making a coronary heart along with his palms, so cute, and throwing a loving air kiss, his son Isaac, who turns two), and the reply is evident.

The French have disappeared. The Spanish maintain the wheel of others as greatest they’ll. Landa continues to be there, Mas continues his sluggish maturation. Bardet falls and disappears. Guillaume is exhausted. Greater than a stage of the Tour, there was a cultural battle between two lives, two cyclists, European effectivity and brutice, coldness of spirit, management and calculation, energy of sprinters in climbing, in entrance of the category, climbing magnificence, pure, of the Colombians, gentle, winged, who in a state of grace appear as in the event that they had been flying. A regime change in perspective that Egan, the winner of the earlier yr, can’t appear to disclaim, who has proven weak spot and a big mouth making an attempt to eat the air, and it was exactly his grenadiers who had accelerated on the wall of Neronne, the step previous to the Puy Mary summit, making ready an assault by its chief aborted by a management move from Roglic, Dumoulin and Kuss in entrance of the mechanical banana, and a brutal change of tempo by Pogacar two kilometers from the top that left nobody detached.

As they arrive out in the direction of Calvary, they skim the Puy de Dôme, the height of their good cone there subsequent to it, so shut that they’ll nearly contact it by reaching out after they crown the Col de Ceyssat, and it smells of outdated Tour. The solar hits laborious on the high of the volcanoes that dot all the pieces and smells of Geminiani, who’s ageing slowly (and has already turned 95 years outdated) in an asylum outdoors Clermont Ferrand, lucid mind and whiskey with out moderation, as at all times , solely from 11 within the morning, and additionally it is the terrain of Julio Jiménez, the candy and shy climber from Ávila, who shared days with Geminiani, and maybe all of this may come to Marc Soler, an apprentice of Tour and his historical past, which is emptied on the ascent to enter the escape, and certainly they’ve additionally informed you that just about 40 years in the past there have been additionally rookies nearly youngsters who approached the Tour with out respect, with urge for food, with the necessity to devour all the pieces already Just like the Pogacar of as we speak, and that there within the Puy de Dôme, Arroyo and Perico, debutants, had been first and second in a time trial in 83, and that that Tour was gained by Fignon, a 22-year-old rookie.

The aroma of Geminiani – his opinions, his means of combating as a bicycle owner, his means of directing Anquetil, his gestures – is of volcanic sulfur and accelerates the warrior soul of all of the cyclists who make the hardest route of your entire Tour , greater than 4,000 meters of unevenness on sticky roads, and at all times a slope goes after one other slope, within the scene of a bloodbath to which the platoon is launched, evidently glad and beneficiant, like the primary Christian martyrs, at full velocity: 191 kilometers of mountain at 38 on common.

Nairo falls once more, and with him Bardet, and the autumn of the Colombian instructor and of the French hope at all times, announce what the battle will likely be about. After 10pm on Friday, the Ag2r introduced that Bardet, eleventh general, 3m behind Roglic, won’t begin on Saturday. The bicycle owner, who suffered a concussion within the fall, underwent a mind scan at Clermont Ferrand hospital and docs determined it was harmful for him to proceed. Second within the 2016 Tour, third within the 2017, Bardet is, collectively along with his modern Pinot, additionally fallen, a traditional within the forecasts searching for a French Tour winner, which none have achieved since 1985. His fall has occurred exactly within the stage that he traveled by his childhood locations within the Avernus and ended close to Murat, the city of his father.

Generosity kills Soler, unfiltered will to get there, to regulate all of the actions within the group of 17 – and lots of of them, like Dani Martínez, Schachmann, Alaphilippe, have a butler who does their laborious work, who brings them nearer to the accelerations, which they pull for them – from which the winner of the stage of the volcanoes and the Cantal will come out, all moist, juicy meadows, like these pastures with which the colonists of the caravans dreamed of the nights crossing the desert within the western motion pictures, the meadows the place Buffalo Invoice exterminated the buffalo to feed the railroad colonization and starved the native tribes, doomed advert eternum to a path of tears. And it’s ironic and delightful that it’s Neilson Powless, an Indian bicycle owner from the Oneida nation, one of many nice tribes of Iroquois, who’s guiding the escape and the platoon into the territory of the inexperienced inexperienced pastures that feed the purple cows that Salers say, and they’re cousins ​​of the Spanish retintas, they usually reached the top of France dragging the carts of the conquering Iberians. They don’t have vertigo and are magnificent climbers, and cyclists attempt to imitate them of their fields, invaders of their calm.

Dani Martínez, who’s neither a younger man who eats the Tour in huge bites nor a twisted veteran, might be with all these on the run, however a younger man who has lived all of it in a short time: he debuted on the Giro when he was simply 20 years outdated and, At 24, he already runs his second Tour two weeks after profitable the Dauphiné. He has a son who will at all times be reminded how a lot his father loves him. And his victory will ease a little bit the ache of a rustic, the pessimism of a folks, with causes at all times to really feel damage.

Stage and general classifications