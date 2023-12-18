Road accident this morning on the Grande Raccordo Anulare, involving 6 vehicles: one person died and two were injured. Traffic is blocked, Anas informs, at km 62.900, between the Pisana and Magliana exits.

The Anas teams, the firefighters, the 118 and the police intervened on site to investigate the dynamics. The deceased man was driving the van, a girl was seriously ill and was transported to hospital by air ambulance.

The sad record of deaths on the roads of Lazio

And it is a real massacre in Lazio with 71 deaths, over a sixth of the total, of which 41 in Rome. From 1 January to 17 December 2023, 421 people died after being hit on Italian roads, with 271 men and 150 women: 221 were over 65 years old. In the last week alone, 8 pedestrians died. This is what emerges from the real-time report of the Pedestrian Observatory of Asaps, Association of Supporters and Friends of the Traffic Police, in collaboration with Sapidata.

Many pedestrians have been killed in the safest place, on pedestrian crossings in urban centers, despite the loss of 8 points from the license in case of failure by vehicle drivers. Or even while they were walking calmly on the sidewalk. This week there were four cases of road hacking, with the driver fleeing which caused the fatal accident.

In Rome alone 41 deaths

In Lazio it is a real massacre with 71 deaths, over a sixth of the total, of which 41 in Rome. But the data is also very worrying in Campania and Lombardy. Broken down by month, 53 deaths occurred in January, 36 in February, 31 in March, 18 in April, which had a better trend than the previous three months. Then there were 21 deaths confirmed in May, 32 in June and 38 in July. In August there were 37 deaths and in September another negative month in the year with 52, a real carnage, which even surpasses the year 2019, before Covid. 47 deaths in October. November closed at 32. Already 24 deaths in December in the first seventeen days.



