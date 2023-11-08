Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

There is criticism of the leaders within Hamas. There is currently no contact with the troops in the Israel war. The massacre was not planned.

Tel Aviv – dispute within the Hamas: Within the EU and the USA Classified as a terrorist organization, there are reports of dissatisfaction with its leaders. This is what a high-ranking Hamas commander said to the British Daily Mailthat Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar had “destroyed” the lower levels of the terror movement by ordering the October 7 attack. Since the attack there has been War in Israel.

Hamas commander: Original plan was to “kidnap a few soldiers”

In a Telegram interview, the commander, who calls himself Abu Mohammed, said that the original plan was to kidnap a few Israeli soldiers, but the order was changed at the last minute by Hamas’ military leaders to avoid the September 7 massacre October. “Our reason for speaking is to raise our voice to the world,” he explained. Now “his” Gaza Strip is being bombed. His conclusion: “The problem lies with our leadership.”

On October 7th, Hamas murdered Jews indiscriminately – Israeli soldiers recovered bodies in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. © JACK GUEZ/AFP

The commander pointed out that Haniyeh and other leaders lived a lavish life abroad while he subsisted on dates and olive oil. Abu Mohammed also accused Sinwar of “acting like a street fighter” and said Hamas terrorists had been ordered to “do whatever they want” when attacking Israel.

Hamas: Lost contact with leaders in Israel war

Another point of criticism is that there is simply no longer any contact with the leadership: “We don’t know which direction we should go,” he said. And further: “We don’t know which path to take. They destroyed us.”

Israeli Defense Minister Joaw Galant also recently spoke about the rift between the Hamas leadership and the terror group’s lower levels, saying that Sinwar was completely cut off from the rest of the organization – and that Hamas’s command structure was collapsing.

On October 7, terrorists from Hamas and other groups killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped numerous hostages in the Gaza Strip in massacres and attacks in the Israeli border area. The Israeli armed forces then carried out air strikes and moved ground troops into the densely populated coastal strip. The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 10,300, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. The numbers cannot currently be independently verified. (cgsc with dpa)