Forced to delete a post on the high number of Russian soldiers killed in Avdiivka, Russian military blogger Andrey Morozov apparently killed himself today with a gunshot, after a final message on Telegram in which he announced his suicide. Several pro-war Telegram channels announce the death of the blogger, known as Murz, independent Russian sites report. Among these are the blogs of the lawyer Maxim Pashkov and the wife of the ultranationalist Igor Strelkov, arrested after criticizing the Kremlin.

Morozov has fought in the ranks of the pro-Russian militia of Luhansk since 2014. In his last message, written this morning, he said that his superiors forced him yesterday to delete a post in which he denounced the death of 16 thousand Russian soldiers and the loss of 300 tanks to conquer Avdiivka under pressure from “political prostitutes led by Vladimir Solovyov who are too cowardly to pull the trigger”. This is why “Murz” announced that he wanted to shoot himself: “I will do it myself, since no one dares to do it.”

Morozov was targeted on the TV show of Solovyov, a leading Kremlin propagandist, where he was accused of promoting “defeatist ideas” and “fake news” to “discredit” the Russian military.