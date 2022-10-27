Leon, Guanajuato.- An element of the Leon Municipal Police Today he became another victim of homicide in Guanajuato.

Leon police officer Diego Armando Martinez Mirandahe would have just finished his working day and was doing physical activities in a park in the Saucillo de la Joya colony when he was gunned down around 8:30 a.m. today.

Passers-by and residents of the area reported the incidents to the authorities. firearm detonations around the boulevard Pascal Kant and Joya de Castilla.

The witnesses also pointed to two men as the suspects in the homicide, who after carrying out the direct attack against the León Police fled towards the river that is attached to the park of the Saucillo de la Joya neighborhood.

Fire paramedics were the first to arrive to provide assistance, however, there was nothing to do for the victim. Moments later, the León Police officers arrived, who realized that she was “the breasts”, one of his colleagues, who was killed in the park with at least three gunshots to the head .

The area was cordoned off by elements of the National Guard and SEDENA, while the staff of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato was in charge of carrying out the pertinent procedures, to proceed with the removal of the body, which was taken to the SEMEFO to perform the necropsy of law.

Due to this homicide, in León a police operation with the purpose of finding the murderers of the Municipal Police, however, until the publication of this note, no arrests have been reported.

Guanajuato, the most dangerous state to be a police officer in Mexico

“El Pechas” joins the long list of Police officers killed in Mexico: 342 from January 1 to October 7, 2022 based on the latest Common Cause reportwhere Guanajuato leads the list with 42 events to which the most recent ones are added.