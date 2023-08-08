238: this is the number of pedestrians who have lost their lives on Italian roads since the beginning of the year. A frightening figure that was issued by Asaps, which is only partialgiven that it does not take into account the seriously injured who very often lose their lives in hospitals even after months and who are not counted by Istat, which instead stops 30 days after the accident.

Pedestrian massacre

What worries the association most is that many pedestrians were killed in the safest place, at least theoretically, i.e. on the pedestrian crossing of urban centres, and all this occurred “despite the loss of 8 points from the license in the event of failure to give way to vehicle drivers”. Not only that: in some cases pedestrians were killed while walking quiet on the sidewalk.

Lazio, a cemetery

At the regional level, from the beginning of the year to today, Lazio has been proving to be a real one theater of massacre with 40 deaths, almost a sixth of the total, of which 20 in Rome: Veneto and Lombardy follow for the highest number of victims, both with 25 deaths. Also take a look at single months: the deaths counted in January were 53, while they were 36 in February, 31 in March, 18 in April, 21 in May, 32 in June and 38 in July. From this point of view, August did not start in the best way: in the first five days of the month alone, 9 pedestrians have already died on Italian roads, an average which, if confirmed, would bring the monthly count to 54 victims.

Targeted elders

Finally, the Asaps report focuses on the age of pedestrians killed on Italian roads, explaining that “as many as 112 pedestrians, therefore over 45% of the total, had over 65 years oldwhile unfortunately 11 pawns had under 18 years oldof which two died in April, one in June, a little one in Veneto and a girl of just six years, who escaped from the war in Ukraine and died in Potenza, and the last one the 13-year-old in Negrar di Valpolicella, last July 31 ” .