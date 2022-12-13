PARIS. The Special Assize Court of Paris today sentenced to between 2 and 18 years in prison the 8 people on trial since September for the attack in Nice, which killed 86 people on July 14, 2016 on the Promenade des Anglais of Nice.

The five judges found the 8 defendants guilty, as flankers of the driver of the truck who threw himself into the crowd causing the massacre and who was killed at the end of the race by the police. Among the charges that gave rise to the convictions, arms trafficking for all, criminal association for terrorist purposes for two of the accused.

The judges ruled that Mohamed Ghraieb and Chokri Chafroud knew about the attacker’s turn towards Islamist radicalism and his terrorist attack plans, based on recordings of phone calls and text messages exchanged between the three in the days leading up to the massacre.

Ghraieb, a 47-year-old from the same Tunisian city of Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, and Chafroud, a 43-year-old Tunisian, are also accused of helping to rent the truck used in the massacre. Ramzi Arefa, 28 – who admitted to having supplied Lahouaiej-Bouhlel with the gun with which he fired at the police without hitting anyone – was sentenced to 12 years, although he was not charged with criminal conspiracy and although he he was aware of Lahouaiej-Bouhlel’s attack plans.

The other five suspects, one Tunisian and four Albanians, were sentenced to prison terms of between two and eight years on charges of arms trafficking or criminal conspiracy, but with no links to terrorism. Brahim Tritrou was the only suspect tried in absentia after fleeing judicial oversight in Tunisia, where he is now believed to be under arrest.