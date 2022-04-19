Tragedy cable car, the Supreme Court cancels the decision of the review

The first criminal section of the Court of Cassation has overturned the sentence of the Turin Review Court, which, accepting the appeal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Verbania, had ordered house arrest for two of the suspects in the Mottarone cable car affair, which cost the lives of 14 people in May last year.

The decision of the supreme court, which was expected for last Friday, was announced only a short time ago. The court, the decision reads, “cancels the order challenged against Luigi Nerini and refers for a new judgment to the Turin court. He cancels the contested order against Enrico Perocchio limited to the choice of the measure and refers the Court of Turin for a new judgment on the matter. The court rejects Enrico Perocchio’s appeal in the rest “

Prosecutor Bossi: “The circumstantial framework holds”

Olimpia Bossi, prosecutor of the Republic of Verbania, who has been carrying out the investigation into the tragedy of the Mottarone cable car defines the decision of the Court of Cassation as “satisfactory”. “We need to distinguish the two positions – the magistrate explains to Agi – Enrico Perocchio the Supreme Court, rejecting the appeal against the review order, and postponing for the sole re-evaluation of the type of precautionary measure to be applied, has in fact confirmed the circumstantial picture, and has given positive feedback to our approach. In practice, the Supreme Court is saying that the Review was right to cancel the order of the investigating judge who had ordered his release “.

“With regard to Nerini – continues the prosecutor – we are facing a cancellation with postponement. In other words, even in this case there is no disavowal of our approach. It will be necessary to wait for the reasons, because the postponement could also be due to a procedural defect. But the suspect system is not dismantled: if that had been the case, we would have had an annulment without postponement “.

“Times – concludes the magistrate – however, they will be long, because the reasons must be filed within thirty days, then the Review must set a new hearing. We’ll talk about it again in the fall. But at this point the issue of precautionary requirements is less relevant with the passage of time. The procedure goes on, we await the outcome of the appraisals which are central “.



