Genoa – “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts first of all all those who contributed to the realization of the events for this anniversary, we thank the artists who performed in these two days, we thank Masone’s friends for their constant affection, we thank all those present and all the citizens who are close to us with their words and their gestures. It’s been 5 years since that cursed day, five years in which we found ourselves living in a suspended time, years in which we learned to be patient, years in which we fought against oblivion, years in which we had to hear in that courtroom reality taking shape, listening with our heart to the raw facts that led to all this. We are, in spite of ourselves, protagonists of an event that has opened many eyes, has deprived of many veils a villainous system, which in addition to having undermined the Morandi bridge, it has made our constitutional values ​​more fragile such as equity, social dignity, freedom, an event that was disruptive like that explosive that blew up the remains of the broken bridge”.

“After the terrifying din, the screams, the sirens, the tears, the proclamations, little by little everything is slipping into a thick, thick fog. All this represents one of the systems that are crushing us, very well oiled, with hoarding of public resources for the interests of a few, a system that lives like a parasite, condemning the majority of citizens to pillory, this system is taking back its space, as it knows how to do very well.Our perception is that what is happening under the our eyes in the courtroom in this maxi process, fails to affect society, the truth that is emerging strong and unacceptable due to its crudeness, unfortunately does not significantly influence public opinion, too detached from reality, too caught up in its personal thoughts. The safe motorway system is still a chimera, after the flood of post-tragedy checks and the surge in negative judgments everything seems to be calming down, some interventions have been carried out, but recently a worrying event in a tunnel has highlighted how much prevention thorough fires is still too far away, not implemented, if not patchy, the system is still damn fragile.”

“Lately the judiciaryin other events, she expressed herself with judgments from our point of view very worrying, it is not acceptable that dilapidated infrastructures can be considered “properly maintained”, with regret this too makes us understand how little our tragedy was, unfortunately it taught us almost nothing. We have also learned, if any were needed, that words must be followed by deeds, we have learned that the economic interests of some parties are always at the center of attention in the agendas of those who can decide and that even in general information, you often aim, except in the acute phases of the problem, to minimize the evil. We have learned that the state has not served its interests in this matter, either by writing an unacceptable concession, or by acquiring without a word and almost kneeling the controls performed by who should have been the controlled, finally coming to terms with this enemy. The administrative closure of this affair remains and will always remain a very serious stab, which we will never be able to forget, as relatives of the victims and as citizens. We would have expected much more from the democratically elected bodies and civil servants involved in the matter, each for his part, there are very different responsibilities that have settled over the years, which have led to the sad epilogue we know, we all have to understand that every little action becomes part of a system and that added to other actions leads to consequences, sometimes unexpected, we have to reflect on this every day of our lives. We also have heard in the classroom too many “I don’t know”, too many “I don’t remember”, the absence of verification on the application of the directives given, we think that this too should be an important task of a Minister. Even from the technicians, from the engineers in charge of the evaluations, we would have expected more, unfortunately in this affair a lot of approximation, a lot of incompetence, incorrect, sweetened evaluations have emerged, all of this too has contributed to the creation of the substrate, on which this has developed tragedy. Then there were the witnesses, many people who knew the problems of this bridge and have kept silent, they pretended not to hear, they “joked” with the lives of millions of people, they didn’t have the slightest civic sense to speak, to instill doubt in the investigators, to do what a common citizen should always do, and also they are part of the story. Then there are the defendants for whom we await the final verdictWe still are confident that the constitutional value of justice can find fertile ground here, so far no defendant seems to express doubts about his work, no one seems to mention any errors, we hope that the truth can emerge forcefully in all levels of judgement, we do not we will certainly be watching, we will be vigilant until the end. Then there are those who, having benefited from profusion of profits, are trying to rebuild their virginity, perhaps diversifying their interests, perhaps trying to specialize in alternative activities, maybe producing a good glass of wine (good, maybe), for these subjects we have not yet resigned to accepting that it ended like this, we will see if history will be able to give us some justice here too. Our family members will no longer be able to carry on with their lives, they will no longer be able to diversify their interests, they will no longer be able to see this world with human eyes and this is a great burden on our hearts, strong and continuous, it is tiring to live like this but they they are always in our thoughts, they are our strength, all our actions are aimed at giving them dignity, even with a bill that we have been waiting for 5 years to certify that they have been victims of human neglect, they are victims who a democratic state must know how to honor. It is a duty to give this answer e we appeal to Parliament to our loved ones may have at least that. The Tragedy Memorial is being born which will have to be a place of remembrance and storytelling but also a place to build a new future, this project is growing and maturing constantly and we are happy about it. I want to close with a thought that represents what is the feeling that still allows us to give meaning to our lives. An Apache legend narrates that: “We all trade a piece of our soul with those who love us. The other has a piece of yours, and you have a piece of his. Then when your loved one dies, there’s a part of you that dies with them. That’s why you feel so bad, but that fragment of his soul is still inside you and can continue to see the world through your eyes.” Thank you”.

*The author is president and spokesperson of the committee “Remembrance of the victims of Ponte Morandi”