The tragedy off the coast of Cutro resulted from a “sudden and unfortunate” situation caused by the “sudden worsening of the weather conditions”: the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi reconstructed the chain of events in front of the Copasir following which the boat carrying an as yet unclear number of migrants, it was destroyed, killing at least 68 people.

No “system” problem, therefore, according to the executive. Goaded by the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, which tried to understand if there was a flaw in the communication system between Frontex agents, the European border and coast guard agency, and Italy.

According to Piantedosi, the harbor master’s office did not take action because it had not received any warning of a danger to the vessel.

The sea conditions were good, to the point that the boat had reached a few hundred meters from the coast, traveling all night. The migrants themselves texted their family members warning them that they had arrived at their destination. Then, according to the Viminale, the shipwreck would have occurred due to a sudden worsening of climatic conditions.

Copasir members also asked the minister if he believes there is an immigration problem capable of affecting the country’s security, in light of the sharp increase in landings (+164%) in the first two months of 2023. Of these, more than half left from Tunisia.

Piantedosi explained that the government has begun discussions with the Tunisian prime minister, Najla Bouden Romdhane, and has asked for the help of the international community.