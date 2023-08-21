Massacre of jellyfish, Legambiente warns of the risks: “We go to criminal law”

Dead jellyfish alarm In the Tarantino. Without control the practice of taking them and drying them in the sun. A worrying practice that led to the intervention of Legambiente, which on the one hand recalled the vital ecological function they perform and on the other hand explained all the risks that are run in terms of the law. “Jellyfish – explains the Legambiente di Manduria club and reports it borderline24 – are useful to the ecosystem. The presence of jellyfish is a real “pungent” signal how much human beings are exaggerating in altering the terrestrial ecosystem, causing the creation of a sea of ​​jellyfish rather than a sea of ​​fish. Jellyfish are among the oldest living beings appeared on Earth and play a vital ecological role: they act as a water filter and are an important link in the food chain”.

“Many, including adults and children, they enjoy “fishing” for them” with a net and then they let them die before the eyes of other people… ignorant, who enjoy themselves in front of such a massacre. Others, however, use a bucket and spade to kill them directly. Scenes of ordinary madness. And to think that the sea is their natural habitat, and not ours. That said, however, the Penal Code arrives. And it’s a rather salty arrival, which tends to safeguard the life of the jellyfish itself.

