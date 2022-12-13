Massacre of Fidene, the lawyer of Campiti’s ex-wife: “When his son died he did not go to the funeral”

Left with only a .45 Glock after buying 170 bullets. The perpetrator of the Fidene massacre, the former insurer Claudio Campiti, was considered “reliable” by the instructors of the shooting range where he stole the weapon used to kill three people last Sunday. This was reported by Il Messaggero, according to which the man did not cause concern in the employees of the range, of which he had been a partner since 2018. Campiti went there four or five times a month and had received psycho-aptitude suitability from his general practitioner, as well as having demonstrated one’s ability with a firearm. As of November 9, 2019, he had hit 30 targets out of 30 shots fired.

A trust that would have allowed Campiti to take away the weapon without crossing the threshold, leaving only his identity card to get back into his car and reach the place of the massacre, a quarter of an hour away by car. The shooting range, in viale Tor di Quinto, was seized by the prosecutor.

While the investigations continue on how Campiti may have carried out the massacre, details also emerge regarding the death of his son Romano, who lost his life in 2012 in an accident on the ski slopes of Val Pusteria, at the age of 14. According to Campiti’s ex-wife’s lawyer, the man was an “absent father” and did not attend his son’s funeral. The lawyer was the father of Romano’s best friend and personally gave the funeral oration, “so much so that everyone thought I was the father,” he said in an interview with Il Messaggero.

“I remember this very sad scene: the younger sister was in the goalkeeper’s arms, because the father wasn’t there,” he said, recalling that at the time Campiti was in fact separated from his wife, with whom he has two daughters. “Both my son and I thought Romano’s father was dead. Then, one day, he told us that his dad lived in Florence,” he recalled.