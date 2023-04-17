The Attorney General of Milan Cuno Tarfusser made the request for the review of the process against Olindo and Rosa, accused of the massacre of Erba. What are the reasons What led to requesting this procedure? According to the prosecutor, they could be innocent. And the processes that sentenced them to life imprisonment are completely wrong.

Everyone remembers this sad black news page. On 11 December 2006 they lost their lives in their home in Erba Raffaella Castagnaher son Youssef Marzouk, just 2 years old, the little one’s grandmother, Paola Galli, and the neighbor, Valeria Cherubini.

Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, spouses who lived in the same building in Erba, were sentenced to life imprisonment for the massacre. Cuno TarfusserAttorney General, argues that the three pillars of evidence on which the conviction is based would not be valid and today’s scientific techniques could prove it.

According to the prosecutor, first of all, the testimony of Mario Frigerio, husband of Valeria Cherubiniwould not be reliable. Because before mentioning Olindo’s name, he would have described a different person.

Furthermore, the prosecutor maintains that the bloodstain of Valeria Cherubini in the door sill of Olindo’s car would have been found incorrectly. Finally, the finger is also pointed at the confessions of Olindo and Rosa which, according to the prosecutor, would have been induced.

Review of the trial against Olindo and Rosa: the family of the incredulous victims

Pietro and Beppe Castagna, who lost their sister, nephew and mother that day, are indignant.