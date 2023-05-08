Massacre of Erba, Azouz Marzouk sentenced to two and a half years: “He defamed the Castagna family”

Sentenced to two and a half years for aggravated defamation against the brothers of the murdered wife. This is the decision of the court of Como against Azouz Marzouk, father of Youssef and husband of Raffaella Castagna, brutally killed in the massacre that took place on 11 December 2006 in Erba.

The penalty, which is added to a compensation of 70 thousand euros, is double that requested by the prosecutors: according to judge Veronica Dal Pozzo, Marzouk’s behavior is defamatory “of extreme gravity” which has fueled the “innocentist and revisionist current of the process”. The decision concerns the accusations launched by Marzouk against his brothers-in-law, Beppe and Pietro Castagna, in an article in February 2019, in which he claimed that the massacre, committed by neighbors Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, had an economic purpose. “Investigate the family, my son Youssef knew the killer…”, Marzouk said. “Someone close to my wife killed him. You just need to read the papers to understand that someone wanted my wife’s inheritance”.

Immediately after the massacre, in which in addition to his wife and son, his mother-in-law Paola Galli and his neighbor Valeria Cherubini were also killed, Marzouk said he was convinced of the guilt of the Romano spouses, going so far as to ask for the death penalty. In the years following the couple’s life sentence, on the basis of their confessions and the recognition of a survivor, Marzouk began to be skeptical of the outcome of the trial, even pointing the finger at his wife’s family.

Accusations of which the judge highlights the “special disvalue” in two respects. “Not only that the accusation came from their own brother-in-law, but also and above all that it was inserted into the flow of an innocentist and revisionist current of the process, resulting in a real disinformation campaign, made up of sibylline allusions and blatant denigrations, brutally damaging to the reputation of the Castagna brothers”, reported the reasons cited by Il Giorno. According to the judge, Marzouk’s conduct was carried out “in the awareness of the falsehood of the accusations against them”.

The sentence therefore leaves no room for alternative hypotheses with respect to what was confirmed in three levels of judgement, despite the campaign for the revision of the trial carried out by the deputy Milan prosecutor Cuno Tarfusser.