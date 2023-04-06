GENOA. A heart attack killed Santiago Rodriguez Jimenez, the driver of the bus that on 20 March 2016 went off the road in Freginals in Spain, causing the death of 13 female students, 7 of which were Italian. Among these was the Genoese Francesca Bonello, 24 years old from Castelletto, who was in the Iberian country on Erasmus. Her death closes the trial against the only defendant by the Spanish authorities for that massacre without acknowledging any criminal responsibility, leaving the victims’ families dismayed. Last autumn, Rodriguez Jmenez had agreed, with the agreement of all the parties, to the Spanish equivalent of the plea agreement of the Italian legal system: a sentence reduction in exchange for the admission of his own responsibility. But this decision had not yet been ratified with a sentence by a judge.

The letter from the families of the victims

The relatives of the Italian victims wrote a long and moving letter, which we publish below: driver. Stroked by a heart attack. Thus ends our judicial history. No verdict will be issued because the criminal responsibility is personal. In the autumn of 2022 we had all made a painful and difficult decision together, agreeing to a plea deal with the issuing of a conviction sentence for the driver; who, in exchange for a reduced sentence, would finally admit his responsibility. A long process of contacts and mediation carried out by our lawyers in Spain, which had led to the adhesion of all the civil parties and of the defendant himself. We were told that a two-month strike by judicial secretaries had prevented the plea hearing from being scheduled, but that the date was nearing and the prosecutor had already filed the report for the Tribunal with the terms of the plea agreement. It hadn’t been easy for us to decide: someone hesitated, someone was against it. But since March 20, 2016 we have become a bit like a big family and in the end the choice was made and communicated in Spain. This affair has taken away too much from us, but dignity has remained with us: for years we have refused to undergo a process that did not want to start. We have lost faith in a country where the exercise of justice depends on the capacity and number of courtrooms or on the union claims, however legitimate, of a secretary. A state in which the compensation of victims of road accidents is worth less than that of other accidents, in order not to weigh on the insurance companies. So, better get out of it as soon as possible, not to suffer anymore. Not even that was possible. We only have the news that the driver would have negotiated: it is our only non-sentence”.

“However, we want to recall, to close the most painful chapter of our lives, what we have always maintained: the real culprits would not have been in that courtroom anyway. No striking secretary would serve him with a subpoena. – continue the families of the victims in the letter – the transport company that had allowed a person who is no longer young and with health problems to make a too long journey without a substitute; the student association (hosted and sponsored by a university which later disassociated itself) guilty of having organized a field trip in which drivers had to travel and stay awake for more than 24 consecutive hours; the representative of the association itself who had filmed the driver in the morning, seeing him prone to drowsiness, but who after midnight had put 50 people on that bus, without asking for a replacement guide. The Spanish motorways, whose guardrails were and are very, very old. Even if they were all punished, our daughters would still be gone. Our appeal is aimed at those who have responsibility and who can make things change by exercising greater control over who spends their name; regulating once and for all the transport of people without being afraid of affecting economic interests; establishing uniform rules of compensation for damages that value life and lead to prudent conduct. Only in this way can the Europe of which our daughters felt like citizens be a safe and just place. We will always be there to talk about this and build. To dig up and claim no. The race is over. We owe this to Elena, Elisa and Elisa, Francesca, Lucrezia, Serena and Valentina».

