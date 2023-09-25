Having said that the trend is clearly worsening regarding pedestrian road victims in 2023, we shift our attention to the situation linked to cyclists who have lost their lives on our roads. Which in this case too are not few: 147 since the beginning of the yearof which 16 in the first three quarters of September alone. Always too many, let’s be clear, but to date less than the 21 recorded in the entire month of August, which means that there is a possibility that this month will end with better data than the previous one.

The principle that must always be taken into account and that Asaps, which was responsible for reporting these data, wanted to reiterate once again is that these numbers “they are partial because they don’t take into account the seriously injured who won’t make it to hospital”. Having said that, it is important to note how the situation has changed over the last few months slightly improving: data in hand, in fact, 10 deaths were recorded in January and 5 in February, relatively low numbers which however had suddenly increased in March to 7, in April to 14, in May 18, to 22 in June and above all to 34 in July . In August it began to decline again with 21 reported deaths, the hope is that September can also close with lower numbers.

Lombardy black shirt

Of all road victims considered cyclists, 127 were men while 20 were women: of this total, 56 were over 65 years old. At a regional level, Lombardy is the only one to have overcome the barrier of 30 victims (31 to be precise), Emilia-Romagna completes the podium with 19 and Veneto with 16, Tuscany and Piedmont also in double figures with 14 and 12 respectively However, the least encouraging data remains that relating to cases of road hacking, 9 since the beginning of the year, with the worst trend recorded in July with two cases in which the person who had caused the fatal accident fled.