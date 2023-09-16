Not just pedestrians. Among the road users most affected by fatal accidents there are also cyclists: this is confirmed by the Asaps data relating to the first ten days of September, in which they were counted 7 victims on bicyclesin line with the trend recorded in August when the total number of cyclists killed in the month was 21 (we are far from the negative record of July, 34 victims).

Highwaymen

The report speaks of 119 men and 19 women, therefore 138 cyclists in total, who lost their lives throughout 2023: of all these, 54 were over 65 years old, confirming how the elderly are easy target unfortunately for motorists. This doesn’t mean that even very young people aren’t under fire: just think that four cyclists aged 15, two aged 16 and one aged 18 lost their lives in July alone. But what leaves us most speechless are the 9 cases of road hackingof which two in July: in all these cases, the escape of the person who had caused the fatal accident was recorded.

Lombardy, what a massacre

Focus on the different Italian regions. After the first ten days of September the Lombardy the black jersey is confirmed, with 31 deceased cyclists: Emilia-Romagna and Veneto take the podium with 19 and 15 victims respectively, Tuscany and Piedmont also in double figures with 12 and 10 deaths. “Only” 9 cyclists have lost their lives from the beginning of the year to today Lazioa relatively low number if we consider that in terms of pedestrian deaths in the same period of time, the region with Rome had no negative rivals with 48 victims.