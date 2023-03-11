Electoral political polls today March 11, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Almost two out of three Italians were affected by the shipwreck of Cutro, which has cost the lives of 74 people so far. This was stated in the latest survey carried out by Euromedia for La Stampa. According to the institute directed by Alessandra Ghisleri, 29.7 percent of Italians say they think “continuously” about the massacre while 35.9 percent say they were impressed, but not that much (“it struck me but life goes on and in a few days I will have removed it, forgotten it, set it aside”, the question asked to the interviewees). The first position is held by the majority among voters of the Democratic Party (51.7%), while those who vote for the 5 Star Movement are divided between the two answers (42.1% and 41.2% respectively). Strong reaction also among the Forza Italia electorate, in which 49 percent say they “think continuously” about what happened on February 26, while the tragedy seems to have affected the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia electorate less.

As for the attribution of responsibility, few blame the Meloni government (only 7.5%). Even within the Democratic Party, the share of those who point the finger at the executive is 18.6 percent, tied with smugglers (18.6%) and just ahead of “All of us” (17.8%). Even out of the total number of voters, the primary culprits are considered to be smugglers (26.2%), followed by the countries of departure (20.5%) and Europe (19.8%). The latter is cited as first responsible by voters of the Green/Left Alliance (25%), of the M5s (21.9%) and also of +Europe (24.5%), while for the League it is in second place ( 26.3%) behind the smugglers.

As regards voting preferences, the Democratic Party recorded a strong leap forward, reaching 19.6 percent with a jump of 2.1 points, at the expense of Movimento 5 stelle (15.6%), down by 1. 3 points and Alliance Verdi/Left (at 2%), down by one point. Brothers of Italy in first place stable, with 29.6 percent, while Forza Italia loses 0.8 points (6.9%), now behind Lega (9.4%) and Azione/Italia viva (8, 3%).

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.