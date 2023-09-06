“The information provided by Frontex on the route and navigation” to the Italian authorities on the night of 26 February last “were very approximate if not misleading”. These are the words of the expert appointed by the Crotone prosecutor’s office to clarify what happened shortly before the terrible shipwreck that took place that night in Steccato di Cutro.

The experts explain in the consultancy that “the first requests for help launched by the migrants came at 4.12 on 26 February”. For the consultants “this demonstrates” that the European border defense agency Frontex would not have acted correctly. There were 94 confirmed victims of the massacre but dozens of people were never found.

Frontex also reported that only one person was on deck, with possible additional people below deck indicated by a significant thermal response from the hatches, that the boat had good buoyancy, that there were no life jackets visible, that the sea was 4 and that satellite calls to Turkey had been detected. What does not add up to the public prosecutor’s office are the data reported by the Frontex aircraft, which indicated, in addition to the vessel’s position, also the average route followed, 296 ′, and her speed, 6 knots.

According to Admiral Carannante, with these indications the boat “with the possible migrants should have reached the area of ​​the bay of Copanello (Catanzaro), therefore much more south-west of Steccato di Cutro” and would have arrived on the coast “at 7 in the morning ”, write the local newspapers that were the first to publish the appraisal filed. While, also using the data from the Finance radar, according to the consultant, the route and speed were different. However, this is not the only inconsistency noted. As anticipated by Il Fatto Quotidiano in recent months, the report confirms that at 3.34 it was the Finance radar at Isola Capo Rizzuto that “beat” the presence of the caique a few miles from the coast.