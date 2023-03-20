Massacre of Cutro, the Guardia di Finanza knew that there were migrants in difficulty on the boat

New details emerge from the investigation into the Cutro massacre. A note from the finance police would show that the authorities were already aware of the presence of migrants on the boat on the evening of Saturday 25 February, which would later crash a few hundred meters from the coast.

A novelty, reported by La Repubblica, which would contradict the version reaffirmed by Minister Piantedosi. According to the owner of the Viminale, “a dangerous situation” was not evident from the first report from Frontex.

“Eagle 1 sighting of a vessel with migrants has been communicated”, instead reports the note made in pen by the duty officer of the finance guard at 11.20 pm on Saturday evening, after receiving the Frontex dispatch. A correct interpretation of the report, which however disappeared from the judicial police annotation drawn up after the tragedy. The note arrived in Rome by the EU agency for the control of external borders spoke of a person sighted on the bridge and of the probable presence of several people below deck.

As known, the report was not followed by a Search and Rescue (Sar) intervention but the operation was classified as public order. The operations room of the financial police first ordered the exit of the V5006 patrol boat and then of the Barbarisi patrol boat. According to the report of the financial police, the order to lookout 5006 was to carry out “swings in the Capo Colonne area waiting for the target to enter national waters”. While waiting for the boat to enter territorial waters, the lookout went to get diesel. “Contacted the Port Authority of Reggio Calabria, he reports that he is aware of the vessel. Currently they have not set up any boats, in case of need they will bring out Crotone units”, the report continues.

The coast guard did not decide to leave even four hours later, when the vehicles of the financial police chose to return due to the weather conditions, even though many rescue operations had already been completed in the past with the sea at force 4. The financial police chose to recontact the coast guard who at 3.20 replied as follows: “When asked if they had units ready to move, the Port Authority of Reggio Calabria communicated that, having not received a request for assistance and not having certainty of the presence of migrants on board and that the boat is sailing regularly, they have not arranged for the exit of naval units”.

Less than half an hour later, the boat crashed in front of Cutro beach. So far there are 86 confirmed victims and 15 people still missing