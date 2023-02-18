Massacre of Corinaldo, Fedez and Sfera Ebbasta called to testify

Fedez and Sfera Ebbasta were called to testify in the bis trial on the Corinaldo massacre. The two singers will be heard next Friday, February 24, on compliance with the safety rules in the room where six people died in December 2018.

Sfera Ebbasta should have performed at the “Lanterna Azzurra” the same night of the massacre, while Fedez had given a concert in the same venue almost three years earlier. lThe rapper had then declared to Fatto Quotidiano that Sfera Ebbasta “can no longer go to such a place”, although he exonerated him from any responsibility for what happened between 7 and 8 December 2018, in which about 200 people were injured in the attempt to leave the premises. A panic triggered by a group of boys who had activated stinging sprays to steal precious objects from other spectators.

According to a consultant to the prosecutor’s office, a maximum of 255 people could be present in the club, while around 1,500 people were present that evening. The bis trial sees the six members of the municipal supervisory commission accused, including the then mayor Matteo Principi, two consultants and one of the partners of the company that managed the venue, accused for various reasons of cooperation in multiple manslaughter, injury , culpable disaster, false ideology and illegal opening of a club.

The first line of the case ended in December with the final conviction of six young people from the group accused of using pepper spray. The Cassation upheld the conviction for criminal association, added by the judges on appeal to those for manslaughter, personal injury, theft and robbery.