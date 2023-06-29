Massacre of the station on August 2, 1980, the former national avant-garde Paolo Bellini was arrested

Paolo Belliniex national avant-garde, he was arrested and taken to Spoleto prison. This was stated by one of Bellini’s lawyers, Antonio Capitella, explaining that the defense has not yet seen and read the precautionary custody order. The man was sentenced about a year ago to life imprisonment in the first degree by the court of assists of Bologna as one of the material performers of the station massacre of 2 August 1980. The arrest took place after an order from the Court of Assizes of appeal. According to reports from the Republic, Bellini was preparing some revenge killings after conviction; including that of his ex-wife, who he had testified in the trial. Paolo Bellini, a former national avant-garde, was arrested by order of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Bologna and taken to Spoleto prison.

Subscribe to the newsletter

