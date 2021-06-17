The agents entered the bedroom of the Ardea killer, where the young man took refuge after killing two brothers and an elderly man on a bicycle in the park near his house. Here the investigators, who are still trying to understand the reasons for this crazy gesture, have found objects that could help them in the investigation.

In the attic where he slept, in the house he shared with his mother, after the death of his father, a security guard, the agents found four screens, two webcams, two towers with hard drives. All devices were off, as told by Carabinieri of the company of Anzio who seized all the computer equipment of the 34-year-old engineer.

The material collected in Andrea Pignani’s bedroom tells of a life of confinement. And it is hoped to be able to find here useful material to understand what prompted the young man to perform such a terrible act, to kill his little brothers in cold blood Daniel and David Fusinato and retired Salvatore Ranieri.

According to the agents it would not be a extemporaneous raptus, but of an act studied or inspired by someone or something. The hypotheses are many. Role-playing game, ritual of a secret sect, dissociation for which the murderer has actually done what he lived for hours in a video game.

According to the investigators, how he was dressed, how he acted by hitting the victims at point-blank range, not by lurking, but by meeting them on the street, could make us think of a gesture thought before. Now the Carabinieri are looking for some useful clue in his technological material reconstruct the killer’s last hours.

The recluse life of the Ardea killer

The seized material will have to shed light on the life of Andrea Pignani, who had been living in prison for some time now. Before leaving the house and grabbing his dead father’s Beretta 81.

The data relating to the autopsy of the body of the murderer, who killed himself in his room, are still missing.