Lake Maggiore, the party got out of hand by the Italian and Israeli 007s

The shipwreck on the Lake Maggiore cost the life of four people continues to hold the bench, also because the victims are not simple citizens but 007 of the secret services Italians and Israelis of the Mossad. The storm, perhaps with one waterspout and bearer of gusts of 70 kilometers per hour, overturned the hull causing – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the death of Tiziana Barnobes and Claudius Alonziintelligence members, aged 53 and 62, plus Shimoni Erez53, born in Israel, and 50-year-old Anna BozhkovaRussian from the city of Bryansk, Italy with an unlimited time residence permit and wife of the skipper Claudio Carminati. He, 10 years older, returning from scattered and disparate commercial activities from clothes shops to pastry shops, excellent command of the Bulgarian language, the day before yesterday was driving the boat and it seems to be a knowledge of the circuit of the Services.

Read also: Lake Maggiore, a whirlwind capsizes a boat: four dead

Read also: Terrorism, ISIS affiliate arrested in Bergamo. He was preparing an attack

One of the unofficial versions – continues the Corriere – is the following: on the eve it was not scheduled no lake tripthen instead occurred because, after meetings for the document exchangethe Israelis had lost the plane back and had decided to extend the stop for another two days. Leveraging friendship with Carminati someone had proposed the journey on the waters. So it had been. But the boat that sank in Lake Maggiore, a Dutch shuttle from 1982, could accommodate 15 passengers: while on board the women and men, mostly from both the Italian and Israeli secret services of the Mossad, they were 8 more. This would have caused the tragedy, but the investigations into the incident are still ongoing, for now it is only an investigative hypothesis.

Subscribe to the newsletter

