Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 21:40

The massacre that left five people dead in a square in Vila Isabel, in the northern part of Rio, in the early hours of Monday, the 19th, is yet another chapter in the dispute between two rival factions, according to the Rio Civil Police. According to the police, the target was Pedro Henrique Barbosa da Conceição, known as Marreco or V7, 18 years old, one of the drug trafficking bosses in Morro dos Macacos, a community just over a kilometer from the crime scene.

There, drug trafficking is dominated by the criminal faction Terceiro Comando Puro (TCP). Barbosa was one of those killed in the massacre. Neighboring Morro dos Macacos are the São João and Mangueira hills, where drug trafficking is dominated by the Comando Vermelho (CV).

The clashes between the two factions are old, but the situation worsened in January, when desertions occurred. Unhappy with the salary paid by TCP, whose leader in Morro dos Macacos is drug trafficker Leandro Nunes Botelho, aka Scooby Doo, a group of at least seven criminals joined Comando Vermelho and spread out between Morro São João and Morro da Mangueira.

Five of these drug traffickers were identified by the police: Brando Endresson de Oliveira Lins, known as Dadal, Welerson Gonçalves de Jesus, known as Cara Fina, Pedro Paulo Lucas Adriano do Nascimento, known as Titauro, Tallison Ferreira de Souza, known as Cuca, and a fifth known as Jilozinho.

According to the police, on Sunday night, the 18th, a woman saw Barbosa in Barão de Drummond square and warned the criminals who had changed factions. Some of them left Mangueira and went to the place to kill their now rival.

The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m., minutes after the end of a musical performance. Therefore, many people were still in the square.

In addition to Barbosa, Gabriel Pereira Candido, 24, Pedro Henrique Pereira dos Santos, 18, and Thailon Martins Lucas, 17, died immediately or shortly thereafter. Three other people were injured and taken to the Andaraí Federal Hospital, also in the northern zone. Wallace de Oliveira Cláudio, 33, died on Monday, the 19th. Another injured person was discharged on Monday and the third remains hospitalized.

On Monday afternoon, a man was arrested as he passed by commercial establishments in the area where the crime occurred, ordering them to close. Military police officers from the 6th Battalion caught the young man on Boulevard 28 de Setembro and took him to the 20th DP (Tijuca), where he was indicted for association with drug trafficking.

Also on Monday afternoon, Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) spoke about the massacre: “Our security forces are on the streets to identify and arrest the bandits who opened fire in a square in Vila Isabel. Our intelligence already knows that the crime occurred because of a dispute between rival criminal factions. One of the drug lords from Morro dos Macacos is among the dead. It is the mafia once again trying to spread terror, but we will not give the bandits a break,” he wrote on social media.

Another crime committed in Morro dos Macacos earlier this month, which left two dead, is also attributed to the dispute between the two factions. On the night of August 4, Sunday, criminals in a car and a motorcycle fired more than 20 shots at guests at a party on Rua Piabanha.

Two people died: student Guilherme Souza de Assis, 13, who was walking past the scene with his mother (who was also shot but survived), and delivery man Luiz Gabriel Costa de Jesus, 20, who was returning home on his bike. He left behind a 7-month-old daughter. Neither of them were the criminals’ targets, according to the police. The teenager was a cousin of Wallace de Oliveira Cláudio, who was killed in Sunday’s massacre by another stray bullet.