This is the main suspect in the shooting.
Taken from Lewinston Police
Authorities report that there are between 50 and 60 people injured.
At least 22 people died and “many more” were injured Wednesday night in shootings in the northern state of Maine, a local official told CNN.
Lewiston City Councilman Robert McCarthy He indicated that the authorities “have confirmed 22 deaths, (and) many, many more injuries.”
The wave of shootings broke out in a bowling alley, according to ABC News, which also reported shootings in a bar and in a distribution center of the Walmart store chain.
The local police asked the population on social networks to seek refuge and warned that it was a “active situation”. They also published a photograph of the main suspect.
For its part, the Maine State Police, through its Facebook account, sent an alert to all residents of this area of the country.
“There is an active shooter situation in the city of Lewiston. Authorities are asking people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your house with the doors closed,” they say in the publication.
Police officers are investigating at least two places where the shooter allegedly attacked several people.
One of these episodes would have occurred in a bowling alley. More shots were fired later. in a bar and in a distribution center of the Walmart store chain.
“Stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation,” police say.
AFP
A F
