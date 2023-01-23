Beni, DR Congo.- Early Monday morning, a town in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo was the victim of a terrible armed attack who left at least 23 people killed. According to local sources, the attack was attributed to a rebel armed group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The president of the local civil society, Roger Wangeve, told AFP that “twenty-four people, including six womenwere killed in an ADF attack in the town of Makugwe, located in the province of North Kivu”.

Provincial MP Saidi Balikwisha, who was at the scene at the time of the attack, reported “23 people killed” and asked for an increase in “military forces” in order to “anticipate the attacks of the enemy”.

According to Wangeve, among the victims there are 17 people who they were “in a small bar drinking beer”. The ADF “executed all of them,” he said. Also, the rebels houses, pharmacies and shops were set on fireand the number of civilians who were abducted is not yet known.

The Islamic State group claims the ADF is one of its branches in central Africa. On Monday, IS published a statement on Telegram saying that members of the group had attacked the Makugwe village.

The ADF, originally a Ugandan Muslim rebel movement, is considered the deadliest group of the more than 100 armed movements present in the east of the country.

The group is considered since 2021 as “foreign terrorist organization” by the United States. He is accused of having massacred thousands of civilians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and of having committed attacks in Uganda.

