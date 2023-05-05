Dallas Mavericks champion Luka Doncic will pay for funerals and treatment for victims and injured in school massacre in Serbia

A truly exceptional gesture that of Luka Doncic. The NBA superstar, under the Dallas Mavericks, has in fact offered to pay the funeral expenses of the victims of the massacre carried out by a thirteen-year-old in a school in Belgrade, Serbia. You will also cover the costs of medical and psychological care for those injured and shocked in this event.

What happened on Wednesday morning in the Vladimir Ribnikar school, located in the very central Vracar district of the Serbian capital Belgradeit really has the absurd, as well as the tragic.

Kosta Kecmanovic, a student of the institute who not yet 14 years oldentered the school armed with two pistols and shot a security guard, a teacher and 14 pupils.

The budget was tragic, with the guard And 8 children who lost their lives from serious gunshot wounds. The teacher and 6 other minors are seriously injured and are struggling to survive.

The gruesome details of the massacre

Immediately after carrying out the massacre, the boy Did you call the police and invited them to intervene, describing in detail what he had done.

The officers thus reached him, stopped and arrested him. He also had gods on him ticketshandwritten, in which he had jotted down every step of his diabolical plan, including one list of those who were to be his victims.

Together with him, he was also arrested fatherguilty according to the authorities of not keeping watch over his weapons, thus allowing his son to access them without problems.

Luka Doncic’s gesture

The news of what happened in Serbia has obviously gone around the world in a very short time and there are many who have shown theirs condolences.

Luka Doncic, Slovenian basketball phenomenon and play maker of the Dallas Maverickshas decided to do something more and move concretely to help the victims of this tragedy.

The champion indeed offered to pay all funeral expenses of the 9 victims of the shooting.

In addition, it will also take care of the cost of treating the injured he was born in psychological support that those who were present in the school and witnessed a scene that they will hardly forget will need.