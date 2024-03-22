President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/ Pepe Torres

Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) attributed the massacre caused by an attack that occurred this Friday (22) in a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow to an “operation planned by the Kremlin's special services” with the aim of “discrediting Ukraine and the whole free world.”

“It is clear that we are talking about a special operation by the Kremlin's secret services against its own citizens,” said GUR spokesman Andri Yusov, quoted by the Ukrainian news agency Unian.

In a message published on social media, the GUR said the attack was another “pretext” to intensify Russia's military offensive against Ukraine and justify a new military mobilization inside the invading country.

According to GUR, the fact that a group of people with rifles could move “freely” around Moscow would prove, “along with other irrefutable evidence”, that the massacre was organized by Russian espionage.

Ukrainian authorities had previously said they had “nothing to do” with the case.

“Ukraine certainly has nothing to do with the shooting or the explosions at Crocus City Hall. It doesn't make any sense,” Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, said in a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the position of Ukrainian intelligence, the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group earlier claimed responsibility for the attack in Moscow.

In a post on Telegram, the terrorist group stated that the armed men who carried out the attack managed to escape the scene. IS claimed the attack specifically targeted a gathering of Christians at the Crocus City Hall complex.

In a post on Telegram, the terrorist group stated that the armed men who carried out the attack managed to escape. The Islamic State claimed the attack specifically targeted a gathering of Christians at the Crocus City Hall complex. (With EFE Agency)