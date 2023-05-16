six people diedincluding three minors, during a armed attack against attendees of a football match organized by a family in a park in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, local authorities reported.

(You can read: They had to hide under their vehicles: this is how they were captured on video shooting in Mexico)

The attack occurred last Sunday night in a residential area of ​​the municipality of Atotonilco de Tula, according to a statement from the state prosecutor’s office.

“An armed attack was recorded on the soccer field (…) where a family sports meeting was taking place, resulting in six deaths, three of them children and adolescents, and two injured people,” the text detailed.

Two people died on the spot and four more in hospitals where they were emergency transfers.

According to witnesses, some armed men and apparently drunk arrived at the scene. and they began to open fire on the attendees, unleashing scenes of panic.

The attackers fled and the authorities are investigating possible motives for the crime.

(We recommend: Colombians are arrested in Mexico for selling cocaine disguised as soap)

Two people died on the spot and four more in hospitals where they were emergency transfers.

In the state of Hidalgo, located less than 100 km from the capital, there is a presence of criminal groups dedicated to theft and trafficking of stolen fuel.

Mexico registers more than 340,000 murders and some 100,000 disappearedmost attributed to disputes between criminal gangs, since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in December 2006.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Live: President Guillermo Lasso faces impeachment in the Ecuadorian Congress

Miracle? The story of the woman who was ‘resurrected’ in Spain; they had left her for dead

Duchess of York: “We must make the world understand that Colombia is a good country”

AFP