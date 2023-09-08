Sixty-four people, including 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, were killed yesterday in two terrorist attacks claimed by Al Qaeda and which targeted a passenger ship and a military base in northern Mali. The government, with a military majority, has declared national mourning. The two separate attacks targeted “the Timbuktu boat” on the Niger River and “the army post” in Bamba, in the Gao region (north), with “a provisional toll of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed”. according to the government press. It was not specified how many people died on the ship and in the field: the attacks were “claimed” by a group affiliated to Al-Qaeda.

The vessel, which was traveling a set route between towns along the river, was targeted by “at least three rockets” aimed at the engines, explained a Comanav official who requested anonymity. The vessel was immobilized on the river and the military evacuated the passengers. Images on social media showed a cloud of black smoke rising above the river. The incident occurred in a remote area and the images could not be independently verified. Niger is a vital transport link in a region where road infrastructure is poor and railways absent.

The attack comes after an al-Qaeda-linked alliance — the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM) — announced last month it was blockading Timbuktu, the historic crossroads city of northern Mali. The impoverished state has grappled with poor security since 2012, when an uprising led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north. The insurrection was fueled by jihadists.