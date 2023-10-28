The killer of the Maine massacre found dead: he committed suicide

Robert Card, 40, the killer of the Maine massacre, committed suicide. ABC News reports it. Yesterday, in his house surrounded by the police, at least one gunshot was heard. It may have been the one with which the former sergeant of the American armed forces took his own life, forty-eight hours after killing 18 people in Lewiston, and wounding thirteen others.

Seven people, one woman and six men, were killed in the bowling alley and, approximately twelve minutes later, eight others were shot to death in the bar-restaurant. Three injured people died in hospital. Among the victims was Joseph Walker, 57, who worked at the Schemengees and tried to stop the killer with a kitchen knife before being killed. “It’s a black day for Maine,” he said. Janet Mills, governor of the state, declared Thursday morning. Joe Biden deplored the “tragic and senseless” act and ordered flags on federal buildings to be lowered to half-mast.

“Once again, our nation is in mourning,” the American president lamented, calling on Congress to adopt “a ban on assault weapons” – yet another appeal from the Democratic leader. Wednesday’s massacre is the most serious in the United States since that of the Uvalde school in Texas in May 2022, when a bomber killed 19 children and two teachers.In the United States there are more guns than people and, excluding suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) association, more than 15,000 people have died from firearms in the country since the beginning of the year. Maine is one of the states with the lowest homicide rate per capita.

Subscribe to the newsletter

