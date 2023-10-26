NEW YORK. At least 22 people died in a shooting in Lewiston, Maine. There were reportedly 50 injured. The shootings took place in a club and a bowling alley. It all started just before 7pm local time, 1am in Italy. So far the suspect has not been captured even if he has been identified: he is Robert Card, 40 years old, a reservist in the US army with qualifications as a shooting instructor.

Hundreds of police are still looking for him. President Biden called Main Governor Janet Mills and “offered full federal support following this horrific incident.” Three areas of Lewinston were hit, the shooter used an AR.15 rifle. The alarm went off around seven in the evening: since then dozens of agents have been searching what until recently was considered a quiet town in Maine with 40,000 inhabitants. Last night residents were ordered to stay at home and lock themselves inside because the attacker is “armed and dangerous”. is the message immediately spread by the police, who also published a photo of the armed attacker and an image of his car, a white Subaru Outback, hoping that someone will recognize him and facilitate his capture.

Card is part of the National Guard Army Reserve, stationed in Saco, in the northern state of Maine. He lives in Bowdoin and is a weapons instructor. The images taken by the security cameras show him with his face uncovered, wearing black trousers and a brown shirt, while he points his rifle at the victims. The reasons for the attack are still uncertain, but Card had been institutionalized for mental problems last summer. He said he heard voices and was therefore entrusted to the care of specialists, he was hospitalized for two weeks in the summer before being discharged. The attacker opened fire – as reported by local media – in three different areas: in a bar-restaurant, Schemengees, in a Walmart distribution center and in the Just-In-Time bowling alley where, according to rumors, he was There’s a children’s party going on.





Information which, if confirmed, would make the shooting even more serious. As the manhunt continues, Lewiston says schools will be closed Thursday as a precaution. Maine Governor Janet Mills is closely following developments in the situation and urges citizens to follow the instructions of law enforcement. President Joe Biden, during the state dinner for the Prime Minister of Australia Antony Albanese, was informed of the massacre and, in a conversation with the governor, offered all the federal support necessary in light of a “terrible” attack. The incident is destined to reignite the debate on guns in the United States.