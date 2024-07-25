July 25, 1974

THEY MANAGE THE PAVEMENT OF GAXIOLA BOULEVARD. With important matters on his work agenda, the mayor of Ahome, Nicanor Villarreal, traveled to the capital of the Republic where he will meet with officials from Public Works and the Bank of London and Mexico, in order to make arrangements aimed at the benefit of the people of Ahome. The most important project is to manage the paving of the Macario Gaxiola boulevard, joining the Mochis-Topolobampo highway with the International highway, in a plan with tripartite participation of Public Works, the State and Ahome.

LEA SPEAKS OUT FOR UNITY IN THE Brasilia. President Luis Echeverría gave a press conference in which he reiterated his concepts and ideas regarding the Mexican situation and the need to encourage unity in regional cooperation. The Aztec leader said that the Cuban problem had not been part of his conversations with his Brazilian counterpart, General Ernesto Geisel, and reaffirmed his conviction that the sanctions against the Havana regime should be lifted and that Cuba should be readmitted to the OAS. He denied that his visit had lost its political tone upon his arrival in Brazil.

LOURDES GONZALEZ’S PETITIONA very well-run courtship will reach its climax at the altar where its main protagonists will be married on September 7th. She, María Lourdes González Frías, beautiful and in full youth, will be a charming bride. He, Gerardo Javier Cubedo Peñuelas, a young graduate with a brilliant future. The bride is the daughter of Mr. Eusebio González and his wife Lourdes Rías de González. The groom is the daughter of Mr. Rubén Cubedo and Dora Peñuelas de Cubedo.

July 25, 1999

Drug dealers overtake my government: Millán. Drug trafficking is far beyond the state government’s efforts to contain the wave of crimes that is ravaging Sinaloa, Governor Juan S. Millán acknowledged, in tacit acceptance of incompetence against drug trafficking and crime. He added that this situation hinders efforts to improve the quality of life of the people of Sinaloa. “The strength of drug trafficking and organized crime is far greater than the strength available to a state government; the help of the federal government is necessary,” he said.

MASSACRE IN KOSOVO. Gracko. Fourteen Serbian farmers were gunned down in an ambush while harvesting wheat in Kosovo in the deadliest incident since peacekeepers arrived last month to restore order, NATO said. The village of Gracko was left shaken and in mourning. Serbian women dressed in black paced up and down the unpaved roads, searching for their missing sons or husbands. Local men stood helplessly, stunned by terror and rage, their eyes filled with tears. Yugoslavia’s President Slobodan Milosevic blamed the UN and NATO’s peacekeeping force for the incident and said Yugoslav soldiers and police must be allowed to return to Kosovo. NATO troops, who sealed off the scene of the massacre in a wheat and corn field, said the Serbs were gunned down at close range in a carefully planned ambush. British soldiers found the victims after bursts of shrapnel were heard, perpetuating the cycle of extermination that has plagued the province for more than a year. Gracko residents blame ethnic Albanian guerrillas from the Kosovo Liberation Army for the atrocity, but they deny any involvement.

