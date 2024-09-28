Three men killed in an armed attack inside a bar in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood in Irapuatothe night of Friday, September 27.

The Attorney General’s Office of Guanajuato confirmed that the fatalities are three one unidentified, Noé and Francisco Javier, who lost his life in the hospital.

Besides, one more man was injured the armed attack occurred at the ‘Don Agustín’ bar, located on Independencia Street.

Witnesses reported seeing two men escape aboard a motorcycle after the armed attack.

This is the first massacre that occurred in Guanajuato the mandate of the governor of Libya Denisse, who took office on September 26.

On Friday, September 27, they were 12 people murdered in Guanajuatoaccording to information from the State Prosecutor’s Office.

For its part, the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) indicates that there were 14 intentional homicides this Friday.