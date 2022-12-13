In carrying out the massacre in the gazebo of a bar in Fidene, Claudio Campiti shot at his consortium mates as if they were the targets of the range in which he had been practicing since 2018. The prosecutor Musarò therefore asked for the validation of the detention. According to the prosecutor, Campiti had been planning the massacre for at least a month. His plan was to commit the murders and then escape abroad. The hearing to validate the detention has been set for December 14th.

“He did target practice” says the prosecutor Giovanni Musarò in the request for validation of the detention. The man is then accused of triple murder, with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, attempted murder of three people (the three injured) and illegal carrying of a firearm. To this heavy accusatory picture was also added the accusation of embezzlement, for the theft of the pistol from the Tor di Quinto shooting range.

The theft of the gun

Claudio Campiti had been planning for at least a month what he did on the morning of December 11th. The man left the Ascrea consortium with his Ford Ka and reached the Tor di Quinto shooting range a few minutes before 9. Here he registered and asked for his usual pistol, the 45 caliber Glock. the gun instead of heading to the shooting ranges, the man returned to his car carrying the weapon, two magazines and 170 bullets with him, unseen by the range managers.

Campiti then traveled by car the 9 km that separate the shooting range from the “Il posto posto” bar in Fidene, which periodically made its gazebo available to members for meetings. The man “had the specific purpose of killing the members of the board of directors of the Valle Verde consortium”.

The slaughter

Around 9.20 Campiti entered the gazebo where 32 other consortium members were present and went towards the table where the managers of the consortium were sitting. At this point he shouted “I’ll kill you all” and opened fire. He fired from two meters away, aiming at vital points. He started killing them one by one, as if he were carrying out executions. “He knew how to use that weapon” reads him in the ordinance. Then the killer took a short break: the weapon did not jam. In any case, the consortium members took the opportunity to try to stop him. Other shots were fired in the scuffle: one shot Elisabetta Silenzi to death, one of the three victims, another grazed Silvio Paganini, 67, in the face, who however managed to disarm him.

In the meantime, the Carabinieri intervened and arrested him. “You left me without water for 6 years” he shouted as he was blocked.

He wanted to escape

Campiti probably wanted to escape abroad. In addition to the magazines and bullets, the man had with him three backpacks full of spare clothes, a passport, a notebook. He had around 530 euros in his wallet and 6,000 euros in cash in his car. It is probable that his intent was to leave Italy in order not to pay for what he had done.

