The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office announced that will open an investigation into the massacre that occurred in the so-called Chinatown, in the municipality of Yaguachiin the coastal province of Guayas, one of the areas most affected by the criminal violence that has been occurring for about two years in the country.

The Public Ministry, in a message on its X network (formerly Twitter), indicated that it has opened ex officio the preliminary investigation by the shooting that left seven people dead and three injured.

The Prosecutor’s Office “opened – ex officio – a preliminary investigation into the death of 7 people and 3 injuries, the result of an armed confrontation this Saturday night in Chinatown,” the source said.

(We recommend you read: Elections in Argentina: Massa surprises and goes to the second round with Milei)

Furthermore, he indicated that Ballistic evidence has been found and the bodies at the crime scene have been ordered to be removed.

#ATTENTION | #Guayas: #FiscaliaEc opened – ex officio – a preliminary investigation into the death of 7 people and 3 injuries, the result of an armed confrontation this Saturday night in Chinatown. Ballistic evidence was found and the bodies were ordered to be removed. pic.twitter.com/oA7GzEewXC — Prosecutor’s Office Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) October 22, 2023

The province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, is one of the most affected by the criminal violence that affects the country, where cases of extortion, hired assassination have also proliferated (crime for hire), kidnappings and other types of crimes.

According to the Human Security Observatory, The figures in Ecuador are shocking, since the country closed 2022 with more than 26 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, indicator that could grow to 40 in 2023 according to the criteria of several experts.

In cities like Guayaquil and Esmeraldas the rates are “alarming” and in the first of them the index reached 47.77 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants; while in the second it rose to 139.07, which places it among the three most violent places in the world, according to figures cited by the Observatory.

Ecuadorian authorities have attributed the rise in violence to the actions of organized crime gangs linked to international drug trafficking.

EFE

More news

They arrest the alleged planner of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

With journalism workshops, talks and vallenato, the Gabo Festival arrives in Uruguay

The challenges of the express government of Daniel Noboa in Ecuador