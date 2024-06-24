On December 6, 2017, while visiting Syria, Putin declared Russia’s total victory over ISIS. With the Wagner Group triumphant in Syria, and the Kremlin blessing its covert actions, Moscow was convinced that ISIS no longer effectively existed as a threat. And Putin said it. Perhaps this is why it is impossible for him to recognize that in Moscow in March, at the Crocus Hall, there was a massacre by ISIS, and that now – in Dagestan – there has been a double attack by Islamic terrorism. More than 15 police officers and several civilians (at least five, including Archpriest Nikolai Kotelnikov, who served in the Derbent Orthodox Church for more than 40 years) were killed in the attacks, 16 people were hospitalized, thirteen police officers and three civilians. Six terrorists were killed: four in Makhachkala and two in Derbent. But there is a particularly hateful detail for Putin: the three killed militants were identified as the sons and nephew of the head of the republican district of Sergokalinsky, one of the bosses of “United Russia” (Putin’s party) in Dagestan, Magomed Omarov.

it will perhaps be more difficult to shift the blame onto Ukraine, but the Moscow regime is inexorably seeking the connection with the usual “Ukrainian lead”. The head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergei Melikov In his evening speech he declared that behind the events in Dagestan there are the same forces that led to the war in Ukraine: «Today we all once again felt participants in the events that are happening all over the world. Previously, the participants in these events were to a greater extent those who took part in the special military operation, who defended our country on the borders of the combat resistance line. But we must understand that war comes to our home. We have heard it before, but today we find ourselves directly faced with this war.” Duma deputy from Dagestan, Magomed Gadzhiev, went further by denouncing the secret services of Ukraine and NATO countries as being behind the attack. Melikov thinks (he said it explicitly) that the militants were trained “also from abroad”.

The Russian authorities did something similar during the anti-Semitic pogroms in Dagestan and Makhachkala in October last year. The problem is that Putin’s Russia, at war externally, is also plagued by an internal war, and the FSB has already ended up on trial again, for this reason: this is the third attack by Islamists since the beginning of the year in Russia, in March the Crocus Hall, and on June 16 a hostage-taking in a pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don. Now an attack on Orthodox churches, synagogues and a traffic police post in Dagestan (on the border with Abkhazia). The secret services seem completely incapable of managing the internal upheavals of a country weakened even within its borders by war. Russian state television (which never does anything that Putin doesn’t want) broadcast the details of a meeting that took place in Dagestan to discuss “anti-terrorism measures”: a few hours later the attacks on the church and synagogue began: “This week , on Wednesday, issues related to anti-terrorism security were discussed in Makhachkala. The meeting in Makhachkala was chaired by Deputy Director of the Russian FSB and Deputy Chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee Igor Sirotkin. The head of Dagestan Sergei Melikhov, security forces and officials took part.” it seemed like a clear indictment.

Sergey Beseda, the head of the 5th Service, the Operational Information and International Relations Service of the FSB, which manages agents in the former Soviet countries and in this capacity had the task of providing support and correct information on the state of the Ukraine (but also the Caucasian republics) before the Russian invasion of 2022. There are those who say that Putin got rid of him, even if two years have passed, and perhaps Beseda has simply retired.

But another who is about to retire, coincidentally, is Alexei Sedov, head of the 2nd service of the FSB (political security and counter-terrorism) who turns 70 in August and has been totally incapable of preventing/managing domestic terrorist attacks. The problem (for Putin) is that this incompetent or inept old guard of the secret services comes from the KGB and is totally Putinian (including the head of the FSB Bortnikov), while Bortnikov’s most likely successor, Sergey Korolev, belongs totally to a high generation. A forty year old. And so Putin finds himself in a dilemma: liquidate faithful but incapable people, or rely on the leap into the unknown, with the Korolev risk, and his vast knowledge within the world of Russian organized crime?