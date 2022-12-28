December 28, 1972

Sycosis from kidnappings. The wave of kidnappings that have been recorded, particularly the last two committed to the detriment of farmers Roberto “El Chapotillo” Díaz and José Morales, have caused a psychosis among regional agricultural producers. The fear of attacks and the threat that already hangs over some people that they will be kidnapped at any moment, has led to difficult situations ranging from depression, nervous breakdown or violent indignation.

Japan, guilty of communism in China. Washington. Nationalist China’s ambassador, Jaime Shen, blamed Japan for mainland China falling into communist hands. Shen said the Japanese invasion of China, which later led to the continuation of World War II in Asia, wore down Generalissimo Chiang Kai-Shek’s forces, allowing the communists to later defeat the nationalists. Communist Chinese troops did not fight Japan hard, but reserved themselves to later fight bloody battles against their nationalist compatriots.

Heir to the Pimentel Íñigo. The bird of sweet surprises brought a little blue package from Paris, destined for the young married couple CP Jorge Pimentel Carbajal and Silvia Íñigo de Pimentel, who thus made their union complete. The little boy was received with all the honors, at six in the morning on the 22nd, by Dr. Macario Arao, who lavished the best care on the newborn and on his mother. The state of health of the new Mochitense is unbeatable.

December 28, 1997

They restart the El Maviri bridge. Governor Renato Vega gave the signal to restart the construction of the bridge, whose global investment will be 9.5 million pesos, will generate 6,400 wages and will be completed within 11 months. “It will be the decisive banner, because there is no deception or simulation,” said the state executive, who was accompanied by the mayor Ahome, doctor Francisco Salvador López Brito. The State Government will directly assume the commitment of the construction of the work through Cocosin.

Massacre in Chiapas.

Actual, Chis. An official balance of 45 Tzotzil dead and 11 wounded, followers of the Zapatista movement left a bloody attack perpetrated by a paramilitary group of supposed PRI affiliation, called “Red Mask.” According to the testimonies of the Tzotzils who managed to save their lives, a group of men with high-powered weapons set up a fence around the camp for displaced persons and the church where they were concentrating on a religious act, to carry out in this community one of the bloodiest aggressions in the history of Chiapas.

The PRI paramilitaries opened fire at close range, killing 21 women, 14 children, nine men and a child under six months of age, with expansive bullets used exclusively by the Federal Army, in addition to giving the coup de grace to several of them. The armed group, armed among the bushes, fired from various angles against the Tzotzils who tried to escape between the paths amid bursts of machine guns. The attacking group cut off various parts of the bodies of the pro-Zapatista Tzotzils scattered on the sidewalks. The attack lasted for at least five hours. The first ones who managed to flee from the church hid in a deep ditch and some caves, where they were machine-gunned at point-blank range.