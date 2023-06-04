At least seven men killed and three wounded left an armed attack Friday night against victims of forced displacement originating from the sector Santa Marthawho took refuge in the Zapatista community of Polhó, Chenalhó municipalityin the state of Chiapas.

In a statement issued this Saturday, the State Attorney General’s Office reported the launch of a murder investigation and injuries against the person or persons responsible for the events that occurred in the Zapatista community.

He shooting attack occurred on Friday night when a group of armed man appeared in a warehouse where the displaced from Santa Marta were and shot with a firearmresult of which 7 people died and three more were injured.

In an interview with EFE, Reynaldo Pérez, a human rights defender, pointed out that the attack went directly to the house where around 150 people were sheltering victims of forced displacement from the community of Santa Martha, Chenalho.

The group was stripped of their lands and communal rights since September 2022, for which they fled after an armed confrontation that lasted seven days over a dispute over 22.5 hectares of land.

What happened in Polhó was that an armed group attacked the camp for displaced persons in Santa Martha, where women, children and the elderly live mostly, he said.

He added that the group of men, carrying high caliber weapons, They arrived at the house and activated “shooting ‘crazy’ like in the movies.”

With the help of the authorities, The injured people were taken to a hospital.while the municipal and state authorities arrived at the scene hours later to restore order and begin investigations.

The attack occurred nine months after the forced displacement that the inhabitants of Santa Marthadue to the wave of violence provoked by its own inhabitants due to ideological differences on the distribution of land.

Until now, the firing of firearms has stopped and they hope that in the next few hours the authorities will intervene to guarantee the peace and tranquility of the community.

This wave of violence and social crisis that is being experienced in the state of Chiapas was warned by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) and said that the Mexican government minimized it.