– Images showed several bodies on the streets of Bucha, near Kiev, Ukraine, after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city

*) The Russian invasion, which has lasted 40 days, has revealed to the whole world the atrocities of a war.

The latest and perhaps most shocking chapter of the conflict so far was the display of footage taken in the town of Bucha, near Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

Ukrainian authorities reported that after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city, more than 400 bodies were found on the streets of Bucha. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the situation “the worst massacre in Europe since the Second World War”.

Russia, on the other hand, categorically rejected the participation of its soldiers in the alleged massacre.

The fact is that the world was shocked by the images. How do they resonate in Ukraine and how far are we from a ceasefire?

These are the themes of 15 Minutes podcastwhich receives the Luis Kawaguti, journalist and columnist for Jogos de Guerra, here at Gazeta do Povo. As we have said before, he talks to us from Lviv, in the western region of Ukraine.

